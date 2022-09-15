ST. ALBANS — Write-in sheriff candidate Mark Lauer has received the support of the Franklin County Democratic Party.
The local party met Wednesday night to discuss the county sheriff race, and party chair Zach Scheffler said the Democratic committee passed its motion of support for Lauer's write-in campaign.
"The Franklin County Democrats encourage voters to write-in Mark Lauer for Sheriff," Scheffler said by email.
Lauer is one of two write-in candidates currently running for sheriff. Gale Messier has also announced a run. Lauer, however, has received the support of both local Franklin County political parties.
Republicans voiced their support for the candidate last week, and local Democrats cemented their support after looking over the candidate’s credentials.
Lauer currently holds the rank of lieutenant support services commander with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. His history in law enforcement extends back to 1987 when he joined the Vermont State Police’s St. Albans Office. He spent 27 years with the agency in multiple roles revolving around cyber crime before retiring in 2013.
He could not be reached for comment before the press deadline.
Gale Messier, currently retired, is running his campaign with 20 years of experience as a member of the military police and 20 years with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Office.
In a recent letter to the editor introducing his campaign, Messier said he would continue the work of Sheriff Roger Langevin by instituting budgetary restraint and improving relations with other law enforcement agencies.
When asked by the Messenger about the support of the county’s political parties going toward Lauer, Messier said Lauer may be known by politicians and in law enforcement circles, but he isn’t known by the people of the county.
“I’m well known in Franklin County. I went to school in Enosburg. … I grew up in Fairfield and now I live in St. Albans. I have a lot of people who know who I am,” Messier said. “That’s just a bunch of people in those groups who support him. It’s not the overall population.”
The two write-in candidates face a tough battle over the next months as they need to get their name out to be able to win enough votes over former deputy sheriff John Grismore, who’s name is to be printed on the ballot.
Grismore’s candidacy faces controversy after news broke that he was under investigation for kicking a man near the groin while the man was handcuffed and in custody. He has since been removed from his position with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Grismore, however, won the nominations of both major political parties. He initially ran as a Republican, but he also won the Democratic nomination after winning enough write-in votes in the primary election.
News of his actions emerged statewide after he won both primary elections, and both Republicans and Democrats pulled their support from Grismore after the incident.
