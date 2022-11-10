Ronald A. Cota joined the U.S. Marine Corps on June 30, 1964 and fought in the Vietnam War.
While serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he received the following honors: Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Ron ended his career with the U.S. Marine Corp on March 11, 1970, with a rank of E4. He was proud to serve his country and was honored by the U.S. Marine Corp on Feb. 1, 2022, when he was laid to rest with full military honors.
