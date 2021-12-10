BERKSHIRE — She is the unstoppable force that is simply known as Margo: a professional collector, former Miss Canada and fashion icon who owns the Pink Lady antiques and consignment shop in Richford.
“Antiques keep people young,” Sherwood said. “It’s the thrill of the hunt.”
Originally from Toronto, Margo Sherwood is a woman of many talents. She is the broker and owner of Sherwood Real Estate, a celebrated antiques and collectibles dealer and knows almost everyone in Franklin County.
She lives in an ancient farmhouse on 300 acres complete with a Marquette grape vineyard, fruit grove and sprawling gardens, swimming pool, pond and teepee.
But Margo is so much more than the owner of things. She is a vibrant and unrelenting, creative and whimsical person with a high-pitched voice and gold curls, occasionally with a few strands of colored dye peeking out. Insatiable lover of all things colorful, gaudy and flamboyant, she swears she had been related to Marie Antoinette in another life.
Walking into Berkshire’s Dairy Center decked to the nines in faux fur and a hot pink ensemble, Margo waved to the other patrons who clearly knew her.
Buying the Pink Lady
Thirty-five years ago, Margo Sherwood bought the Pink Lady consignment and antiques shop in Richford for $35,000.
Passing through the center of town, you can’t miss the three-story, 20-room bubblegum pink Victorian with light yellow trim. The front deck is sprawling with antiques and inside is a narrow hallway connecting the rooms, each of which is filled entirely with collected items. Glass bottles, records, clothing and statues, jewelry and hundreds of books line the hallways and stairs. There are even antiques in the bathroom.
Margo originally bought the shop because she had too many antiques at home. Her husband hated antiques.
She had been collecting and trading antiques since her youth, and she wasn’t about to stop now. Antiquing, Margo said, is in her blood.
Fashion is her passion
Margo said she always knew she was going into the fashion industry, but she had to make it to college first. With no tuition money in her pocket, she entered the Miss Canada competition in an effort to win some cash.
“The prize money was $500, and that’s what I needed to get to college,” Sherwood said.
After winning the competition and graduating from university, she worked as a fashion designer for Sears and Roebuck and was transferred to the buying office in Montreal for 20 years. From there, she and her husband became restaurant owners, real estate agents and antique collectors. Later, they bought the Pink Lady.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Margo regularly scoured auctions, estate sales and fairs searching for hidden gems. Her fashion background and eye for detail make her a formidable dickerer, and she can spot and identify fashion eras, designers and artists expertly.
She has a million dollars in inventory at the Pink Lady collected from all over the country and Canada, and collectors travel across states to visit her shop. Many of her items end up in antiques stores in Burlington.
For sale
In addition to the millions of items inside the Pink Lady, the shop itself is for sale. Margo said she hopes to find a buyer willing to go in on a partnership with her to manage the shop. She wants to continue the business while running her real estate business on the side, but is currently the only full-time employee.
Though a celebrated in-person browsing extravaganza, the Pink Lady is also online. Margo won't ship crystal anymore, but she sells much of her stock online and on eBay.
