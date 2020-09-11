GRANITEVILLE/BAKERSFIELD — Will Marcotte of Bakersfield raced to a first place finish on Wednesday evening in the VT Shifter Kart Division at Rocky Ridge.
The VT Shifter Kart season wraps up next week after getting a late start due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Will has been able to join with his friends on the track in Graniteville weekly since July. Moving up into a new class has provided new challenges and opportunities to learn and grow,” said Will’s mom, Sarah Jo.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Marcotte took to the track with a positive attitude and a kart that was ready to race and finished first in a class of strong competitors.
“I let my foot do the thinking!” Will said after the race, in reference to getting out of his own head and focusing on driving.
Marcotte is 9 years old and this is his second season racing with VT Shifter Karts.