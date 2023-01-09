SWANTON – The Abenaki 501c3 nonprofit Maquam Bay of Missisquoi has secured funding for a feasibility study in its goal to develop a community building in Swanton.
The organization hopes to renovate the tribal building at Swanton’s 100 Grand Ave and turn the older building behind it into a community center.
Gov. Phil Scott announced on Dec. 29 that $3.9 million would be awarded to 12 projects across Vermont as part of a Community Development Block Grant. The Abenaki of Missisquoi received $53,500 of that sum.
It will be used to expand the Maquam Bay food pantry, adding more space to hold additional supplies. Increased space in the community center will be used to host a variety of programs including Abenaki drumming, basket-making and language classes.
Abenaki tribal councilman Bob Richard said it will be good for the tribe to have a dedicated meeting place, as the tribal building is now occupied by the food pantry and pantry extensions.
“It means a lot for the group, to have a space to meet in,” Richard said. “The pantry and people in need take priority, but this is nice to get back.”
In July, Swanton’s town selectboard unanimously voted to support the Abenaki of Missisquoi’s application for the grant money.
Swanton Town Manager Brian Savage said town support was needed for the process as the grant can only be applied for by towns or municipalities. For this grant, municipalities manage the funds to ensure it goes to nonprofit organizations that meet specific criteria like community improvement.
“[The Maquam Bay food pantry] is meeting a very essential need in the community, so the selectboard voted to allow the town to be used as the grant manager to apply,” Savage said.
Behind 100 Grand is the building once operated as the St. Albans-Swanton Trolley offices. Chantel Bockus, former-president of Maquam Bay, said the organization would like to renovate the building to include a kitchenette, a new bathroom and offices.
Bockus said the main room will be kept open to operate as a gathering room that could be rented out for parties and tribal events.
Richard said the space will also have a display area for Abenaki artifacts, including the tribe’s 25-foot war canoe. The tribe will be asking people that own artifacts to donate them for the exhibit.
Once engineering and architectural plans are figured using this grant, the organization can estimate the cost for the actual work. Once that is completed, construction can begin.
Richard, who has worked in carpentry and construction, said knowing how building processes work he doesn’t expect any projects to be finished until 2024, depending on start dates.
“The Community Development Block Grant program is making a big difference in cities and towns across Vermont,” Gov. Scott stated in a Dec. 29 press release. “With these grants, we’re making important investments in infrastructure, housing rehabilitation and economic development, all of which we need to do revitalize our communities.”
Elsewhere in Franklin County, St. Albans City secured $525,000 of the Community Development Block Grant for the Champlain Housing Trust so it can continue to operate a loan fund to support home repair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.