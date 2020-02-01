ST. ALBANS CITY – A new report penned for St. Albans City by federal officials suggests the city and businesses within the city could better tap into and support the region’s wide network of food producers.
Issued last month, the Local Foods, Local Places report suggests everything from better branding and distribution to extended sidewalks could build out a St. Albans-based food economy and improve access to food within the city.
The Local Foods, Local Places program is a federal initiative overseen by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and supported by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and, in New England, the Northern Borders Regional Commission.
The program, according to EPA, seeks to develop local food economies as both an economic engine and as a tool for bridging gaps in food access, often bringing together different community organizations and officials to source those answers locally.
According to the project’s local leaders, a lot of the work recommended within the report was already underway in St. Albans even before it received an endorsement in the Local Foods, Local Places report.
“What I’m walking away from the report with is thinking it really reinforces a lot of what we’re already doing,” said Healthy Roots Coordinator Koi Boynton. “We’re on the right track and our work makes sense.”
The Healthy Roots Collaborative, a Northwest Regional Planning Commission-affiliated organization that supports the region’s agriculture and food systems, is listed as one of the leading organizations and grantees that brought Local Foods, Local Places to St. Albans.
Several recommendations within the report, such as continued support for farm to school initiatives and recovering unused produce from farms for area food shelves, were already ongoing projects steered by the Healthy Roots Collaborative.
Others, like a food access survey analyzing barriers to the region’s food shelves or improving capacity at Rail City Market, one of only two grocers within city limits, are already being undertaken by partnering organizations.
Almost as important as the recommendations was the chance to bring together the disparate organizations influencing St. Albans City’s food systems, according to Boynton.
“It takes it beyond Healthy Roots, too, to make it this community effort,” Boynton said. “It opens up some partnerships and gives us some new people to bring into the fold.”
One of those partnerships, Boynton said, was with St. Albans City itself, which Boynton said had deepened through the Local Foods, Local Places process.
Other relationships deepened during the conversation included the new owner of Rail City Market and the community organizers currently exploring a possible cooperative grocery store.
St. Albans City’s municipal government, meanwhile, received its own slate of recommendations, ranging from providing support to Rail City Market through municipal loans to planning for the extension of sidewalks down Lemnah Drive, home to several businesses and NorthWest Family Foods – the city’s food shelf.
According to city planner Chip Sawyer, Lemnah Drive has already been on city planners’ radar.
The road needs maintenance and a bridge replacement, according to Sawyer, and its role as a connector between the residential areas near Nason Street and the city’s core gives an added significance to the road.
The question of where the project fits into the larger menu of projects currently plotted for St. Albans City and what the costs of rebuilding Lemnah Drive would be have kept the project from coming before city council, however, according to Sawyer.
“It’s a no brainer, as far as I’m concerned,” Sawyer said. “But it’s more of a matter of finding the funding and how we can address it in the sequence of projects that we’ve got going on right now, which is why it hasn’t come before the city council yet.”
Still, according to Sawyer, the report might help build support for Lemnah Drive, where, according to Local Foods, Local Places, the lack of a safe sidewalk could deter some city residents from accessing the food shelf.
Like Boynton, Sawyer also said one of the initiative’s biggest takeaways was bringing together the different partners who informed the study.
“It was a great chance to have a community-based conversation about local food and a good reckoning of what we have,” Sawyer said. “It brought some people together... and the process helped with the identification of folks who could help with each of those action steps.”
According to Boynton, the next steps for the local organizations involved with Local Foods, Local Places would likely be within the retail sector.
The report encourages the city to lobby Food City into carrying more groceries sourced from producers in Northwest Vermont, and concrete steps were reportedly already underway for supporting upgrades at Rail City Market so it can handle more local produce.
“The interesting thing to me is that, in some cases, we’re doing better with local food in our charitable food sites than we are in our retail and restaurant locations,” Boynton said. “The smaller retailers within St. Albans and around the region are going to be the next thing we’re going to be looking at.”
Other recommendations, such as a proposal to extend the city’s farmers market into winter and build up a regional food brand, might need further groundwork according to Boynton. She said they hoped to build up and support the exiting farmers markets first and that some of that branding could fall on already existing systems like the Vermont Fresh Network.
There was also the challenge of a lack of a strong distribution network in the region.
According to Boynton, there were existing distributors, like Pumpkin Village Foods, but they would not be able to handle the whole of the county’s food production on their own, and the status quo ultimately left a lot of these challenges to the food producers themselves, who had to balance distribution and marketing with maintaining their farms.
It was a place she suggested Healthy Roots could fill in, as the organization was already traveling countywide as a part of its gleaning program.
“We’re out on the road anyway,” Boynton said. “We have a way to distribute it.”
Boynton was also optimistic that the effects of what St. Albans City does with its food system could spread to the rest of the county. “While it was a city project, we always saw that it would have a ripple effect,” Boynton said.
Sawyer appeared optimistic the report would guide St. Albans City, which may more intentionally plan around its local food producers as it moves forward from the report’s issuance.
“I don’t think we’d be where we are without the Local Foods, Local Places process,” Sawyer said. “Of course the real work has to start, but I don’t think it’s an action report that’s going to sit on a shelf.”