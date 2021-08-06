ST ALBANS CITY — On Wednesday, the Maple Run Unified School Board decided to put off until Aug. 18 a decision on whether or not school resource officers (SRO) would be present for the coming school year.
Residents Reese Kelley, Jeffrey Nelson, Dr. Jen Williamson, Sarah Auer and Reier Erickson, among others, once again raised the issue of implementing SROs in the district, citing that the presence of police officers in schools is threatening and both physically and mentally damaging to students.
“We have local data which shows a pattern worse than the state data,” said district parent Reier Erickson. “We have local stories that show a pattern of abuse of power...the fear that my children will be tackled to the ground, abused, hurt, killed by the people you have decided that despite their track record, should be protecting my children.”
Wednesday’s discussion followed a recommendation from the SRO Study Committee earlier this year that laid out positive and negative aspects of the program. The issue came to light last year when it was reported that an SRO tackled a disabled student at BFA-St. Albans.
“I am a parent of a child with autism,” Williamson said. “I’ve been telling you for over a year how I feel about (school resource officers). So either you haven’t been listening, or you think it’s acceptable to pay someone to harm my child.”
A board divided
School board member Alisha Sawyer argued that having an SRO in the school was unnecessary for student learning to happen, and posed a direct barrier for some students to access their education.
Fellow member Katie Messier countered that other members of the school district feel unsafe if there is not an SRO in the school, which also could prevent a student from accessing learning.
Sawyer countered again, offering that the students who were in favor of the SRO model were members of a majority, and those against it were those disproportionately negatively affected by the SRO program, such as members of the LGBTQIA+, Black, indigenous and persons of color, and neurodivergent communities.
“The other piece that I’m so bothered with is that we reach out to these students and families who are marginalized and we ask them to solve the issue,” Sawyer said. “That’s not okay."
Board member Joanna Jerose supported Sawyer’s statements, and offered that in a city with a sheriff’s office and a Vermont State Police barracks, in addition to the St. Albans City Police Department, safety could be relatively assured.
“I’m not sure that we’re utilizing our resources appropriately when we have three bodies of emergency personnel in our city,” Jerose said. “And yet we have three allocated SROs in our schools five days a week. I think that there’s another way to do that.”
Board member Peter DesLauriers urged the board to make a decision one way or the other, but stated earlier that he disagreed with the notion of doing away with the SRO program completely.
The board questioned whether a police liaison or someone off campus could be considered instead of a full-time SRO.
The debate over the presence of school resource officers had been ongoing, but locals said cited information had previously been written off as not relevant enough for the program to be addressed.
Erickson likened the district’s program to a broken car which — until fixed — would not be safe to operate.
Despite the board having a range of opinions on the relevance and importance of school resource officers, Superintendent Bill Kimball expressed that the board would continue to strive for equity for all students in the district and collaborate and get input from other districts throughout the state. He presented a list of pros and cons to the current SRO program at MRUSD.
Pros and Cons list
Unfavorable aspects of the SRO program include that:
- The district is generally not involved with choosing the SRO
- The SRO position requires a certain demeanor and level of experience
- SROs carry weapons that may frighten children who have negative experiences with law enforcement
- SROs are not necessarily trained in mental health
- Some residents say they would feel safer if the SRO was removed from schools
Favorable aspects of the SRO program include
- Some residents say they would feel safer with an SRO presence
- SROs have built positive experiences with students
- SROs have been needed for support in the past for situations mental health professionals cannot handle
- SROs have alerted school professionals about something happening in the community that may affect students in school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.