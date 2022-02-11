ST. ALBANS — Voters won’t see much of a budget increase for the Maple Run Unified School District this year, and board chair Nilda Gonella French said this budget was one of the best she’s seen.
“Our goal as a school board is to try to meet the needs of the school within the means of the community,” Gonella-French told the Messenger. “There was a lot of thought that went into trying to keep the tax rate as flat as we could.”
The budget came to rest at $64,797,075 or a 4.75% spending increase. Kimball said in his conversations with other districts, the increase was not viewed as anything out of the ordinary.
The major drivers of the increase: salaries and benefits for district employees.
“Seventy-six percent of our budget supports staff,” Kimball said.
The education tax rate rests at $1.43 this year, down eight cents from last year and back to what it was before the Maple Run merger in 2017. The calculation of the rate largely rests on state government and economic fluctuations, and is added to the CLA, or common level of appraisal of the properties in the towns included in the district.
$1.8 million of the increase in the MRUSD went directly toward salaries and benefits, and another $900,000 towards additional supports for students including social and emotional learning and mental health and wellbeing tools, many in response to the pandemic.
“We know that this [COVID-19] has had a huge impact on kids and schools,” Gonella-French said.
Outside of the budget, another 21 positions are being supported by ESSR funds, Kimball said.
