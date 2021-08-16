ST. ALBANS CITY — The Maple Run Unified School District will require all students, faculty and staff to attend school this fall wearing masks, Superintendent Bill Kimball told the Messenger.
The district, which includes Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans City School, Fairfield Center School, St. Albans Town Ed. Center and Northwest Career and Technical Center, is following all Vermont Department of Health and Vermont Agency of Education recommendations, Kimball said.
According to a memo issued Aug. 5 by the two agencies, it is recommended that schools require universal masking for all students and staff indoors for the first 10 instructional days. Masking will also be required for all passengers on school buses.
“We’re concerned that individuals who cannot be vaccinated for health concerns can become COVID positive,” Kimball said in an interview on Monday. “Our duty as educational leaders is to provide health and safety for all. I believe that's what we are doing with our masks in our schools.”
In addition to masking, Vermont will be offering surveillance testing to schools for students and staff.
According to the state guidance, masks will no longer be required for those eligible for vaccination when the vaccination rate among students is equal to or greater than 80% of the school’s eligible population. Vermonters age 12 are eligible for vaccination.
The AOE has not yet clarified how that vaccination goal will be determined but said more guidance is forthcoming, Kimball said.
Because of a recent increase in COVID-19 cases nation-wide resulting from the Delta variant, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published guidance late last month stating people should wear masks in indoor public settings in locations showing “substantial” or “high” levels of transmission, regardless of vaccination status.
According to the state COVID-19 dashboard published by the DOH, 107 new cases were reported statewide on Monday, with 12 of those coming out of Franklin County and 26 coming from neighboring Chittenden County. Franklin County’s two-week average of new cases increased to 114.
The Aug. 5 memo was the first in a series to be published by the state, and “may be updated in response to changing operating conditions,” it states.
“We will work to continue to transition to a point in time when addressing COVID-19 is more like managing the impacts and disruptions of seasonal influenza,” the memo states.
“Vermonters have achieved among the highest rates of vaccinations against COVID-19 in the world. We are confident this goal is achievable provided that strong vaccination uptake continues among the adult population and we see a similar rate of uptake among children younger than 12 years of age when vaccines are approved for this age group.”
As of Monday, 84.6% of Vermonters age 12 and up had started vaccination, according to DOH data. That is the highest rate in the United States.
