ST. ALBANS — At its regular meeting on Wednesday, the Maple Run Unified School District Board (MRUSD) agreed to create a committee to examine the role of school resource officers (SROs) in its schools.
The decision comes after multiple members of the public have repeatedly spoken out against the presence of SROs in MRUSD schools and an incident involving a student with a disability being an arrested by an SRO became public.
Critics of the SRO program cite national evidence showing that the presence of police officers in schools results in behavior that might otherwise be considered common for a student of a particular age being treated as criminal. Nationally, students as young as five have been arrested by SROs.
Data also show that the students arrested by SROs are more likely to have a disability, come from an economically disadvantaged family or be a student of color.
Those who support keeping SROs in schools argue that they can, and do, form positive relationships with students, including with a school’s most vulnerable students, and improve school safety.
The evidence supporting both points of view is murky at best.
The argument against SROs
In 2016, an analysis published in the Washington University Law Review found that SROs were more likely to result in students being arrested for low-level offenses. The study compared schools which used federal funding to hire SROs to similar schools which did not.
The study found that the presence of an officer in the school at least once per week increased the likelihood that a wide range of offenses would be referred to law enforcement, most especially incidents in which a weapon wasn’t used. Schools without an SRO referred 15 percent of verbal threats to police, schools with an SRO referred 38 percent, for example.
Taking an item from another person without using a weapon resulted in a police referral 43 percent of the time in schools without an SRO, but 73 percent of the time in schools with one.
“Whereas teachers and school officials have advanced academic credentials, receive training in child psychology, discipline, pedagogy and educational theory, and are accountable to local school boards, SROs are trained in law enforcement, have little or no training in developmental psychology or pedagogy, and are not accountable to school boards. Thus, an SRO’s decision to arrest a student may be based on criteria that are wholly distinct from and even anathema to the best interests of the student or the school as a whole,” wrote Jason P. Nance, the author of the study.
There is extensive evidence, cited by Nance, that students who are arrested become much more likely to drop out of school and involved with the criminal justice system as adults.
Another study published in the Journal of Criminal Justice in 2009 also found that arrests increased after the arrival of an SRO in a school, but that increase vanished after controlling for poverty. However, even after controlling for poverty the study’s author, Matthew Theriot, found that student arrests for disorderly conduct increased when an SRO was present.
In an interesting twist, Theriot found fewer arrests for assault and weapons possession in schools with an SRO.
In another 2016 study, this one published in Adolescent Research Review, the authors determined that the presence of an SRO increased the likelihood that students would be suspended or expelled from school.
Out of school suspensions have been found to increase the likelihood students will drop out of school.
Both expulsions and out of school suspensions have been shown to increase the chance of a student becoming involved with the criminal justice system, as a student and an adult.
A 2015 analysis by Vermont Legal Aid found that in Vermont students with disabilities and students of color were more likely to be suspended or expelled.
In recent years, Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans has moved away from the use of out of school suspensions and expulsions. The Messenger has requested more information on those policies.
Those critical of the use of SROs also argue their presence can make students feel less safe, particularly students of color. According to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) summary of the available data on how students and staff regard SROs, there is no clear evidence to show SROs foster a feeling a of safety or a feeling of threat.
At a meeting in July, Reier Erickson read the district’s mission statement, adding, “For many children, including my own, that isn’t achievable with an SRO on campus.”
On Wednesday, Erickson argued that SROs are not the best investment of education dollars and lack the training to deal with children appropriately.
“What we need in schools are people who are trained to deal with students who have mental health issues, who have depression, who just have a bad day, because even a bad day can send a kid off. Because what we have to remember is we’re dealing with children. And children do not act reasonably,” he said.
The argument in favor of SROs
SROs have been a common response to school shootings, with their numbers increasing following shootings, particularly as the federal government has made more money available to schools and police departments for SROs.
In its data review, the CRS found just one instance in which an SRO stopped an active shooter. In another, the officer shot and wounded a shooter who was trying to flee after shooting at the school from across the street. In a third instance, the shooter shot himself, which the officer tried to prevent by shooting at the hand holding the weapon.
One couple told the MRUSD board that their autistic child was afraid of a school shooting and felt safer with an officer in the school and might not be able to attend school without one. The child’s father, Leo Chaplin, said the child felt so comfortable with the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) SRO Roger Langevin, who is now the Franklin County Sheriff, that the child would approach Langevin if the child saw Langevin outside of school, something the child would not normally do.
Rebecca Chaplin cited her experience as a social worker working with youth at a high risk of suicide. For LGBTQ youth the risk of suicide decreases by 40 percent with the presence of an accepting adult in their life. For youth she worked with the Missisquoi Valley Union SRO Kevin O’Leary was often that person, she said.
Langevin himself argued that a good SRO should be seeking out the most vulnerable students and forming relationships with them. “You create a lot of relationships. You seek out as an SRO those individuals who are most at risk. And you work hard to build that relationship with them... You find out what the hurdles are, what their stresses are in life and you help them work through that,” he said.
He also cited a recent instance in which a 17-year-old had become violent and the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) contacted Langevin for assistance after the teen said Langevin was the only officer he would speak with. Langevin knew the teen from his time as an SRO. That relationship allowed him to create a peaceful end to the situation.
Steve Messier of St. Albans Town argued it is impossible to quantify times when the relationships SROs have with students may have prevented an act of violence. “We cannot provide data points to the countless interventions that take place prior to an incident occurring that would have otherwise ended in tragedy,” he said.
Those supporting SROs often conceded that improvements could and should be made. Those opposing SROs acknowledged that some students may have positive experiences with SROs, but that doesn’t outweigh the negative experiences of other students.
Former St. Albans City Mayor Liz Gamache proposed an alternative.
Gamcher, the founding director of the restorative justice program in St. Albans, urged the board to look at the question of how to improve school safety, but to do so broadly with the idea that the best approach may involve a mix of police, restorative justice practices, and mental health providers. “How can we allocate taxpayer dollars to ensure strong outcomes?” she asked.
“As a parent of students over the last several years, I’ve seen several things that concern me related to suicide, mental health issues of students, substance abuse disorder, students with disabilities, and increasingly, as I hear from more members of the community, I’m also getting a clear understanding of some of the justice issues that are faced by our students that are BIPOC [Black, indigenous, people of color], LGBTQ or have disabilities,” Gamache said.
When examining the issue, Gamache urged the board to look at data, but also consider subjective experiences of community members.
“I ask you to consider how school safety policies and practices contribute to the overall public safety of our community at large, and this must include the experience of minority community members and groups that have been marginalized. I’m asking you to please ensure that these voices are heard and to work to understand how systemic racism and bias are unfairly contributing to negative consequences within our community,” she said.
The board will be further exploring the precise make-up of a committee to examine the SRO program at its next meeting.