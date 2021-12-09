ST. ALBANS CITY — The Maple Run Unified School District wants to hear from you.
On Dec. 16, the community is invited to a meeting to talk about equity, inclusion and lived experiences. A memo released on Monday invited all, young and old, to an event at the Collins Perley Athletic Complex where participants can discuss what they would like to see for the future of MRUSD and beyond.
Online, the announcement drew ire, with many calling the announcement a “guilt trip” and a “distraction.” But Superintendent Bill Kimball said the meeting, in his eyes, is a potentially bountiful opportunity to hear and listen to the needs, wants and concerns of members of the community.
The meeting, which will be facilitated by a Vermont-based consulting agency, was prompted by a racist meme that made its way around Bellows Free Academy earlier this year via AirDrop. The ensuing investigation was unsuccessful in finding the culprit and left the victim with a lack of closure.
The meme
A meme, featuring members of the Ku Klux Klan and the words “3 K’s a day keep the n****** away,” was AirDropped to Kaylee Mackenzie, a student of color at BFA on Sept. 17.
While a school-wide investigation was conducted, the technology needed to trace the exact origins of the meme was not something the district or St. Albans City Police were able to acquire.
Rather than completely drop the conversation after the investigation closed, Kimball said he was determined to follow up with some kind of action.
“I promised the community that we could have a time when we came together and talked about the feelings of our marginalized community members,” Kimball said.
The incident called for more than a school board meeting. Fortunately, MRUSD had been working with Partners in Restorative Change, a Vermont-based consulting agency made up of educational experts that help facilitate group discussions with educators around mental health issues, challenging behaviors and the creation of more equitable schools and classrooms.
Meeting goals
Partners in Restorative Change was founded in response to a need for increased support in educational institutions, according to its website. Kimball said the firm was hired over the summer to work with district leaders to cultivate better restorative practices and social and emotional work.
“We want this to be open and honest conversations in the same place,” Kimball said. “We have to hear each other … That's the important part of having community meetings. Sharing lived experiences.”
A notice was issued on Dec. 6 to invite all who wish to attend — within and outside of the district — to the first event at the Collins Perley Athletic Complex from 5-7 p.m. for small group discussions with 12 professional facilitators.
“We will talk about what kind of community we want to be,” Kimball said in the notice. “Many community members of color have shared that they have not been treated well or have felt unwelcomed. Is this what we want? What is involved in creating a community where we all feel welcomed?”
Kimball said hopefully, the event is the first of many community discussions. Looking forward to the future, the results of the meetings could potentially stand to affect district policies.
“This is a chance to really talk and listen, and build our community together by getting to
know each other in ways that we often don’t have the chance or opportunity,” Kimball said in his notice.
