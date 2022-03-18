Maple Run Unified School District Superintendent Bill Kimball said the school district legally complied with all aspects of an investigation after a student accused a teacher of sexually harassing her.
Kimball said a conclusion had been met after an investigation was conducted, and he released a statement about the matter on Friday after allegations of sexual harrassment had been presented to the school board during its meeting last week.
“Our Title IX investigation of this matter fully involved the complainant and the accused,” Kimball said in an email. “We shared all of the evidence, including witness statements, with both sides before any conclusions were reached. The parties then were given an opportunity to comment on the evidence before any conclusion became final.”
When asked whether the staff member had been reprimanded or if charges had been filed, Kimball declined to comment. In his release, Kimball said the victim and the parents had been given support through the school related to the accusations, and that the district would continue to create a safe and supportive learning environment for both students and staff.
During the meeting, the student, who attends BFA St Albans, alleged that she had been sexually harassed by a staff member, and the district did not support her during the investigation.
She presented a dress to the school board, alleging that a staff member had lifted her dress and sexually harassed her, and been allowed to come back to school after the investigation.
She alleged that it was her schedule and studies that suffered when the staff member returned.
“I had to prepare myself to walk the same halls as my sexual harasser,” she said to the board.
In addition to the mental stress of being at school with the staff member, the student alleged her classes had been altered so the staff member’s could remain the same. As a result, she was no longer able to spend her study hall with her friends in the library.
Checking out books from the library was also made more difficult, she told the school board members. Instead of retrieving a book in person, The student said her protocol was to call the assistant principal, Sara Kattam, to ask her to go check it out for her and get it to her when she could.
“The burden was placed on me,” she said. “What professional doesn’t understand sexual harassment and (doesn’t) understand that it’s not okay? Why do we give people second chances?”
Both the student and her father questioned why a zero-tolerance approach to the alleged incident and the staff member involved had not been adopted, and why there was not more communication with the family
“The silence has been deafening,” her father said about the lack of communication.
The student’s father demanded an apology, and an ongoing conversation about how to improve protocol when a situation like this arises.
“What are we telling the other girls (with this action) that something might happen to you?” said Fairfield resident Martin Magnan on the subject. “What are we telling the boys that might have that inclination?”
After her testimony and the testimony of several other community members, board member Reier Erickson requested a five-minute break, and several board members — himself included — left the room before moving forward with other agenda items.
