FAIRFIELD — The hunt is on: Superintendent Bill Kimball said the district has over ten candidates for the principalship at the Fairfield Center School. The decision should be made by March.
Outgoing principal Heather O’Dell announced in November she was leaving her position at FCS, and the district selected special education leader Kelsey Malboef as the school’s interim principal.
“I’m very hopeful,” Kimball told the Messenger. “Heather did a great job of bringing the community together to focus on serving students and empowering learning. Her real passion is ensuring equity for all students that all students are receiving the individual supports they need.”
During Wednesday night’s school board meeting, Kimball announced that the tentative timeline saw first rounds of interviews with candidates the week before February vacation. After break, two candidates will be named finalists, and community, staff and student forums will then be held.
During those forums, members of the school community will have the opportunity to ask questions, meet-and-greet and submit their opinions and findings to district leadership.
In-person half-day tours will also be conducted with each of the candidates through the school, culminating in their first in-person interviews with Kimball.
“I’m looking for an instructional leader,” he said. “It has to be someone who understands that providing supports for students doesn’t mean the same support for all. We need to be able to provide what students need through an equitable lens.”
Kimball said he was pleasantly surprised by the number of candidates the district received for the position. In talking with colleagues from across the state, Kimball said he heard that generally a principal search will turn up one to two candidates.
But with over ten candidates, the Maple Run has its pick of the primarily-Vermonter litter: over half of the candidates are from Vermont.
“I really believe the principal needs to be a match for the community,” Kimball said. “That’s really important. It has to be a grassroots effort to document what folks think they need.”
Kimball hopes that by the board’s second meeting in March, he will have a front-runner candidate to present.
