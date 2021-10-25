ST. ALBANS — The general staff shortage has teachers and staff working much harder than they normally would be, and superintendent Bill Kimball is worried about staff fatigue and burnout.
Behavioral, instructional and other needs have maxed out the $61 million budget approved for this year, and it's only October, Kimball told the Messenger.
While the district can pay for the staff and resources it has, Kimball said, the district has reached a pressure point where more staff are needed but the funds to pay for them aren’t in the budget. Additionally, staff who are quarantining because of possible exposure or their own family situation has left the district in need of substitutes for days on end.
“This is the first time this has happened since Maple Run was put together as a merger,” Kimball said. “It’s a new phenomenon for us.”
Needs include more paraeducators, professional staff, instructional resources and mental-health professionals, Kimball said. The combination of lack of socialization, lack of presence in the classroom and forced transition to hybrid learning for the new school year has brought with it more and increasing stress and trauma in both students and staff, he explained, noting both are in the classroom full-time for the first time in years.
In addition, the district is serving more people, growing by 10% this year alone, Bellows Free Academy principal Brett Blanchard said.
And with extra quarantining of teachers comes the need for more substitute teachers. When possible, staff are stepping into classrooms not their own to substitute during their planning periods and doing their own planning as they can because substitute teachers are in short supply despite the district looking to hire.
The district isn’t beyond its budget yet, but Kimball said he is looking for other resources the district can call on.
“Everyone, not just teachers, are fatigued from the COVID pandemic,” he said. “Our societal institutions that were the bedrocks of our community are taking on the majority of the work right now, and they were tight on resources before the pandemic.”
Quarantining adds absences, need for subs
Quarantining due to exposure or possible exposure to COVID-19 has resulted in staff and students having to stay home, resulting in one- to two-week periods out of the classroom.
As elementary and some middle school students aren’t able to be vaccinated yet, whole classrooms can be sent home if close contact is reported, and the district is also short substitute staff, Kimball said.
This means that in addition to lack of staff, employees are having to remain outside of the classroom to quarantine, resulting in more staff needed to cover and making a difficult situation worse.
Students sent home to quarantine essentially take a seven-day absence if they can then get a negative test. Tests are hard to come by these days, Kimball said, and without one, students have to quarantine for two weeks.
In the district, 131 people are quarantining, Kimball said.
“Our biggest issue is some families have been hit two or three times with quarantining,” Kimball said. “Parents, staff and students are seeing a lot of interruption of learning.”
Unable to catch up
Additional strain comes from the emotional behaviors of students returning to school after months of isolation. Before arithmetic or world history, social-emotional skills need to be taught, Kimball said.
“If we don't have that, we won't be able to get to the academics,” Kimball said. “That's our work right now.”
All funds budgeted for staffing have been used to fill positions based on last year’s negotiations, but Kimball said the district still needs more people.
Even if the district had the resources to hire more staff, finding candidates is uncertain.
There are listings on the website schoolspring.com that have been up since June and haven't been filled, Kimball said. Kimball said the district has four professional staff openings and 17 support staff openings.
“We are down professional staff and quite a few paraeducators,” Kimball said. “We can’t find anyone.”
