ST. ALBANS CITY — A 20-year plan costing the district around $25,053,981 will keep the buildings of Maple Run in fighting form.
Aside from some expected upgrades and normal wear-and-tear, Superintendent Bill Kimball said each of the district buildings is in generally great shape. Window and door replacements, boiler replacements, roof refinishing and heating, air conditioning and ventilation system upgrades are just some of the projects planned for the district.
“It’s (about) the life of the buildings….the age of the buildings,” Kimball said. “This (plan) is really good news. We still need to take care of it and we still need to find the money, but it's good that we know what the issues are.”
The projects’ average annual cost to the district over 20 years is $1,252,699, and a summary compiled by Hunter Gomez, of Peterson Consulting, with assistance from MRUSD, recommended that capital construction costs be independently built into the yearly budget, according to a summary dated fall 2021.
The study was approved by the school board last spring and the plan was presented to the MRUSD school board on Oct. 20. Costs are currently slated to have a compounding 3% escalation rate over two decades' time, and there will be more expenses that arise throughout the phases of the project, Kimball said.
There was no vote to approve the project after its presentation on Oct. 20.
In terms of additional funding for projects, the district capital reserve balance is $4.5 million and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds — $13.1 million for Maple Run — can also be used toward some repairs. The district has between $150,000 and $170,000 in the budget for capital projects per year, Kimball said.
As of Tuesday, Kimball said the district has finished some of the needed ventilation work at Bellows Free Academy and the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center, both of which received some funding from the American Rescue Plan and Efficiency Vermont.
Maple Run District Office Repairs
— Replacement/remediation of outdated and inefficient mechanical system
— Replacement of insufficient electrical meters
— Replacement of poor insulation and air sealing
— Refinishing surfaces
— Circulation and programming improvements
— Increase access to natural light
— Improvements to bathroom accessibility
Bellows Free Academy St. Albans
Total project costs including a yearly 3% escalation cost: $10,536,957
— Brick repairs
— Window improvements and replacements
— Hospital roof replacement
— Tech center roof replacement
— HVAC equipment maintenance and replacement
— Mechanical ventilation and air conditioning projects
— HVAC control updates
— Insulation in certain areas of the attic
— Improvements to accessibility
— Elevator replacements
— Lighting upgrades
St. Albans Town Educational Center
Total cost including a yearly 3% escalation cost: $2,430,930
— Remediating a safety issue with ice build up on the metal roof
— Metal roof refinishing
— Vinyl siding replacement and brick repairs
— B-wing HVAC system upgrade
— Upgrading the pneumatic controls of HVAC equipment
— Balancing the HVAC system
— Balancing the HVAC system
— Increasing access to HVAC
— Site concrete repairs
— Upgrades for the gym acoustic panel
St. Albans City School
Total cost including a yearly 3% escalation cost: $3,872,070
— Fire alarm device upgrades and replacements
— Upgrades for accessibility
— Window replacements
— Door replacements
— Security upgrades
— Fixing roof leaks
— HVAC improvements
— Replacement of equipment past its useful life
— Improvements to HVAC controls
— Classroom operable partition replacement
— Lighting upgrades
Fairfield Center School
Total cost including a yearly 3% escalation cost: $3,593,041
— Door and window replacements
— Improvements to electrical outlets
— Air sealing and insulation
— Remediation of weather intrusion
— Hot water heater and boiler replacement
— Replacement of HVAC equipment aged past its useful life
— Outdated HVAC control system
— Lighting upgrades
— Accessibility improvements to doorways
The Collins Perley Sports Complex
Total cost including a yearly 3% escalation cost: $4,215,657
— Door and window replacements
— Parking lot and equipment replacement and maintenance
— Electrical service upgrades and engineer inspection
— Remediation of leaking and mechanical impact damage
— Potential replacement of HVAC equipment
— Potential replacement of HVAC controls
— Accessibility issues
— Lighting upgrades
— Interior programming
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.