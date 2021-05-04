ST. ALBANS CITY — With the impending retirement of Superintendent Dr. Kevin Dirth and the appointment of Dr. Bill Kimball to fill his shoes, John Muldoon was recently named the new assistant superintendent for the Maple Run Unified School District beginning on July 1.
The school district’s newest member comes all the way from his current post in Shanghai, China.
“I’ve felt a catch in Maple Run, based on all the people I’ve interacted with,” Muldoon said during the April 21 meeting of the MRUSD School Board. “I’m really ridiculously excited to join you all.”
At the April 21 meeting, the board unanimously approved the appointment of Muldoon as the new assistant superintendent of the district. Muldoon will be earning $125,000 a year in the position, Dirth said.
“The search process, as is always true in our district, was extensive,” Dirth said Friday. “First, he interviewed with a committee of teachers and administrators. They recommended he move forward to meeting with our Leadership Team. They agreed with the initial committee and recommended he move to being interviewed by me. I concurred with the earlier recommendations and brought him in front of the Board at last Wednesday’s meeting.”
In addition to looking forward to relocating to his new position, Muldoon expressed he was eager for Vermont weather, since he hasn’t seen a snowflake in the past two years in his current location.
“I understand you’ve had some snow recently,” Muldoon said. “I’m a little jealous.”
Dirth expressed enthusiasm at having Muldoon join the team, emphasizing his diverse background and wealth of experience as an educator.
“I have complete confidence that, upon my upcoming retirement, Bill Kimball as superintendent and John Muldoon as his assistant will take MRUSD to the next level, not just maintaining what we presently have, but adding and strengthening it,” Dirth said. “The district will be in good hands.”
Who is John Muldoon?{span class=”print_trim”}Muldoon comes from the Shanghai American School, a consulate-sponsored school in Shanghai where he currently serves as principal. He has also been a teacher, coach, intervention director, assistant principal and principal in both the middle and high school levels, according to a statement from the district, sent to The Messenger by Brenda Comstock, executive assistant to the superintendent at MRUSD.“As a leader and group member, he has participated in collaborative efforts to develop safe communities that embrace diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and implemented robust school leadership collaboration, intervention structures and programming, and (has) led work establishing a guaranteed and viable curriculum,” Comstock said.
Muldoon was brought up in southern New Hampshire, and has a bachelor’s degree from Merrimack College and a master’s degree from Salem State University. He most recently completed his PhD. in Organizational Leadership at Northeastern University.
In a statement from the district, Comstock described how Muldoon compared the design of a viable and guaranteed curriculum to the construction of a structurally-sound, beautiful and thoughtfully-designed building he had come to know well: the tallest skyscraper in China and the second-tallest building in the world, the Shanghai Tower.
“Small acts of misalignment can be debilitating and spell disaster,” Comstock wrote of Muldoon’s presentation. “It is our imperative as educators to ensure commitment to thoughtful design and alignment as integral elements built into our curriculum and school experiences, ensuring a smooth progression for our students.”
