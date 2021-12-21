ST. ALBANS CITY — Schools in the Maple Run Unified School District were closed on Friday due to too many staff members calling out. Superintendent Bill Kimball said reopening on Monday was manageable because of quick planning and the shifting of staff to cover positions.
“We can’t run a school with this many people down,” Kimball said.
Skyrocketing cases of COVID-19 have startled schools around the state. Maple Run closed schools on Dec. 17 because of the number of people who would be calling out either sick or for other reasons, such as their own child falling ill. Sick numbers have continued to rise in the district, and hit a peak last week.
Between Dec. 13-17, there were 15 people out per a day at the St. Albans City School and 17 at St. Albans Town Educational Center, Kimball said. At SATEC, usually about five are absent every week.
At Bellows Free Academy last week, there were 11 cases of COVID-19. Most of the staff and students are vaccinated, Kimball said.
Franklin County recorded 581 cases over the past 14 days, 24 new ones and two deaths. Neighboring Chittenden County reported 1,156 cases, 65 new ones and three deaths.
Approximately 150 people in the district are asymptomatic and in quarantine, and therefore eligible to use the Test-to-Stay program in school in MRUSD. The Test-to-Stay program requires those in quarantine to take a rapid antigen test in order to attend school. The program tests students and staff before the school day begins, and if they test negative they are allowed to go to school that day.
With very few substitute teachers currently employed at Maple Run and given the number of teachers that were slated to call in sick on Friday, the decision was made to close the schools for one day.
“We’ve learned that we need a certain configuration and number of staff [in order to function],” Kimball said. “It’s not a hard and fast number.”
The students returned to school on Monday, and Kimball said the situation was far more manageable after a plan could be made. Some staff were shifted around to cover for those who called in sick, and classrooms were able to safely open.
Remote learning, Kimball said, was not an option for the district.
“Having school is the best thing for our kids,” Kimball said. “Our goal is to keep schools open. That safety is what makes the judgment.”
In terms of preparing for the future, Kimball said the MRUSD administration continues to wait on guidance from the Vermont Department of Health to determine their next steps.
Kimball also clarified that the school closure was not in regards to security concerns following the emergence of a TikTok challenge online targeting schools.
