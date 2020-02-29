ST. ALBANS – The Maple Run Unified School District (MRUSD) has proposed a $60.4 million budget for the coming school year, an increase driven in part by the addition of mental health staff and the introduction of debt payments for improvements to Bellows Free Academy – St. Albans.
The district was also affected by an increase in health care rates negotiated at the state level that have dogged schools across the state, though MRUSD’s administration said the district was not affected as severely as others.
The district’s proposed budget raises education spending in MRUSD by $2 million, less than a 4 percent increase from the budget voters approved a year prior, and raises the district’s overall education tax rate to $1.4757 before the individual town’s common levels of appraisal were applied.
Once each individual community’s declining common level of appraisal – a measurement gauging a town’s assessed property values and their actual market values, and used by the state as a variable in the formula for determining tax rates – education taxes in MRUSD’s three towns go to:
- $1.6598 in St. Albans City;
- $1.4588 in St. Albans Town;
- $1.6463 in Fairfield.
Those increased tax rates come as the school district’s merger tax incentive, used to suppress tax rates in school districts that voluntarily merged under Act 46, continues its annual decline, dropping to 4 cents this year.
The increased tax rate for the overall district also brings its tax rate in line to where it was for the three individual towns ahead of the MRUSD merger in 2017.
The mental health specialists proposed in MRUSD’s budget would, pending the budget’s approval, each be assigned to a specific school and were set up out of recognition of an increasing demand for mental health services.
“I don’t think it’s any surprise there are issues nationally around trauma our students are facing,” superintendent Kevin Dirth said. “The idea is to try and get on top of many of these issues around the trauma our kids are going through, and helping support them.”
“It’ll also hopefully slow the curve of having to contract to outside places for students,” the district’s business manager Martha Gagner said.
The two specialists in question, behavior consultants Dirth said would likely be assigned to St. Albans City School and BFA, as the Fairfield Center School and St. Albans Town Educational Center both have comparable positions.
They would work in conjunction with services already supported in the schools by Northwestern Counseling & Support Services, who, according to Dirth, recommended the district add in-house support staff to meet increasing demands for mental health services in school.
The district is also proposing a new director of technology and innovation to coordinate technology services between its four schools and technical center, a position that was restructured following the resignation of a technology specialist in the district.
“One thing that’s been missing in this district, especially as we’ve merged, is there’s been no communication and new true consistency between the schools relative to technology,” Dirth said. “So we’ve restructured this position... and are making it district-wide.”
Last year, voters approved a $5.7 million bond for safety improvements and renovations at BFA, including a connector between the high school’s two individual school buildings.
The first bond payment alone grew MRUSD’s budget by roughly $400,000, adding to a long term debt line that included the purchase of MRUSD’s current central office and past bonds for renovating St. Albans City School and another bond for supporting renovations at BFA and the Collins Perley Sports and Fitness Center.
Renovations and expansion scheduled for the Fairfield Center School were funded with existing reserve funds and are not represented within MRUSD’s proposed budget.
Construction for both projects are expected to begin soon and continue through the summer, with administration saying the bulk of both Fairfield’s capital improvements and the BFA connector to be completed by the start of the next school year.
According to administration, most of the staffing efficiencies promised through the Act 46 merger process has largely been completed, leaving the district without the major reorganizations of administrative positions that typically came through past budget proposals.
“We did a lot since the merger to right-size,” Dirth said. “A lot of that has been done now.”
Since the merger, according to administrators, the school has cut 15 different staff positions through attrition.
Another area where a budget grew this year was under the adult education line, offered through the Northwest Technical Center.
In order to meet growing popularity in adult education, the district is proposing to expand the technical center’s assistant director’s position into a full-year position also charged with coordinating MRUSD’s adult education programming.
Expanding the assistant director’s position had a minimal impact on the budget, according to administrators, raising the budget by less than $10,000.
An increase in health insurance costs has also taken a toll on MRUSD’s budget proposal, with administration budgeting an additional $600,000 to handle the 12.9 percent hike in insurance rates proposed by the Vermont Education Health Initiative (VEHI), a nonprofit providing health insurance for Vermont educators.
“In our particular district, that equates to roughly a 10 percent in health insurance costs,” Gagner said. “We pay over $6 million for health insurance and we’re budgeting for a $600,000 increase in health insurance costs.”
With the passage of Act 11 in 2018, health insurance rates within Vermont’s education system are now negotiated and set at the state level.
When VEHI proposed higher insurance rates late last year, they attributed higher insurance rates to steadily growing costs of medical services and prescriptions.
With an additional 60 students entering the school district, student population in MRUSD again grew alongside the budget.
Equalized per pupil spending in MRUSD still grew even with additional student counts, however, rising from $15,741 for the current school year to $16,496 under the budget MRUSD has proposed for the 2020-2021 school year.
The district is proposed to raise $42.4 million of its budget through taxes.
According to administration, the district’s proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year was trimmed by more than $800,000 as the district and school board worked through the budgeting process.
As the budget was trimmed, the administration proposed cutting funding for some summer school services provided by the St. Albans Town Educational Center, supplies for programs across the district, security cameras and technology at Fairfield, and the lowest enrolled courses at BFA.
“I think it’s a well thought out budget,” Dirth said. “The board did a good job at looking at, made the necessary cuts and it’s still allowing us to give a significantly good program throughout preK-12.”