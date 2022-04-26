ST. ALBANS — Heading into Vermont Maple Festival weekend, event co-chair Cecile Branon wasn’t entirely sure what was going to happen after two years of COVID-19 keeping the festival away.
But when the Friday crowds arrived in downtown St. Albans, those concerns were quickly dispelled.
That afternoon, the weekend’s first visitors congregated on the Taylor Park lawn to watch family shows and buy ride tickets. On Main Street, people set out chairs to listen to the live music, and lines formed as attendees visited shops and bought plates of fair food.
Friday’s momentum – and its good weather – continued into the weekend.
On Saturday, the crowds ballooned under the blue skies, and by Sunday, people had to pack themselves tightly alongside the curb to get a view of the parade.
When all was said and done, Branon estimated that the 55th Annual Vermont Maple Festival had attracted 25,000 to 30,000 people to downtown St. Albans.
Branon said the festival’s planning committee will get together to discuss the festival’s highlights and to get the wheels spinning for next year’s festival, but overall, most of the signs point to a successful weekend for organizers.
Vendors, for example, had some of their best sales ever, especially on that Friday, Branon said, and more than a few food trucks ended up selling out of stock by the end of the festival.
“Everybody did well, and beside the point that the vendors did well, the biggest point is I feel that no one should have left unhappy,” Branon said.
At the Saint Albans Museum, volunteer Barbara Duval estimated that 350 people toured the museum during Saturday’s first half, and visitors steadily continued to find their way into the front museum’s doors. She said at least one visitor was visiting St. Albans from Paris.
Just outside of the museum, sugar shack tours were also going well. Branon said buses bringing people to tours and back to the festival were packed throughout the weekend.
And in the Maple Exhibit Hall, another steady stream of people came into the hall to check out the maple goods on display.
“We’re glad to be back and all the visitors seem to be really glad to be back as well,” cooking contest organizer Kaye Mehaffey said. “This is so much fun to see a crowd of people who are comfortable being together.”
Some attendees, she said, spent over a hundred dollars to renew their stash of maple syrup. For a few buyers, it’s been the first time they’ve purchased maple or grabbed a maple creemee in years.
“Yesterday I spoke with people from California, Arizona, Tennessee,” Mehaffey said. “Today I talked to somebody who was from north of the border near Sherbrooke. It’s just really neat to see people on the move again.”
Future years and COVID-19 changes
While Branon and event organizers had to be flexible in their planning approaches for this year, some of the changes turned out for the better. Contest winner announcements, for example, which usually happen during a larger indoor gala event, were moved to take place on Friday afternoon, and Branon said that helped to bring out the friends and family of those who participated in the contests.
The switch could be one of the reasons that Friday went so well for vendors, she said.
Festival organizers also held more events in Taylor Park, which kept people within the downtown area. By holding family shows on the lawn and keeping all the rides there, many attendees stayed in the park and went to Main Street for shopping and food, Branon said.
Not all changes, however, worked out perfectly. While contestants still came out for the many maple-themed cooking and arts contests, the number of contestants was lower in comparison to past years.
Mehaffey said the average number of cooking participants is usually around 55, but this year, she saw about 35. Similarly, the youth talent contests had about 30 people participating compared to the average of 40 people.
Both contests still ran without a hitch despite the lower numbers.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the youth talent show was moved to Saturday morning, and organizers had to make due without a dress rehearsal or an audience to make it work. Next year, show organizer Melissa Belrose said she hopes they’ll be able to nix the precautions to bring parents inside.
“I never want to do it on Saturday morning ever again, and I don’t want to do it without a rehearsal again,” she said. “However, it went very well because of the people I had around me.”
The kids were also amazing, she said, and they treated judges to a mix of dancing, singing and performing. A high point was the music of Elijah Duhamel, who performed Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters”.
“It was unbelievable,” Belrose said. “He started and I was like: ‘Woah, where did that come from?”
As for next year, Branon said she’s not sure what the festival’s organizing committee will need to do about COVID-19 precautions. But if this year’s proven anything, they’ll be able to figure it out with the community’s help.
“The reason that so many people could enjoy a beautiful festival free of charge was due to the awesome sponsors that we have,” she said. “There were sponsors that I did not contact. They contacted me. … We put in the time, energy and the work, but we couldn't have done it without the money that came in from the sponsors recognizing the importance that this festival is to Vermont.”
