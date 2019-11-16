ST. ALBANS CITY — Open the right door on Lake Street and you might just find your childhood.
Maple City Vintage is a shop full of memories.
It’s conveniently placed between the Catalyst Coffee Bar and Dana’s Barber Shop and located right up the street from the Hampton Inn.
You can find Chris Dupere, the store’s owner, behind a counter near the back of the shop.
Reaching that counter is like swimming through parallel streams of culture, past beer memorabilia, sports memorabilia, historical trinkets, striking furniture, action figures and board games — to name a small collection of the objects a customer might find.
“Our goal to start was we want everything to be unique, everything to kind of tell a story,” Dupere said.
Dupere said it’s with that in mind that he organizes the store’s artifacts into collections. It’s for the sake of story.
He said he researches each item to understand who might want it. Basically, to understand its story.
Dupere said he finds Maple City Vintage’s unique offerings at estate sales, barn sales, closings.
He said he and his wife are trying to branch out to sales in the broader New England area — which he said is “a little difficult when you have to try to get up at three a.m. with a five-year-old.”
But he laughed after saying so. Dupere is clearly having fun here.
He said the operation essentially began about a decade ago with eBay. Dupere sold ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s toys on the online marketplace.
“I sold a few of my own stuff and I was like, ‘Wow, this is kind of fun. I can make money off this stuff,’” he said.
Dupere said that “snowballed” into flea market sales. He said that was fine, but he found it hard to move furniture, lighting fixtures, those kinds of things, and combined with a full-time job, it was time-consuming. He didn’t have time to hit antique shows, the places where a flea market salesperson might really sell some goods.
Dupere said he decided to go ahead and open a store after talking with his wife, who he said encouraged him and gave him the green light.
So he quit his job and voila — Maple City Vintage.
“Our motto is anything from 2000 to the dawn of time,” Dupere said.
Dupere, who is in his mid-30s, said, “I know that people my age, we want our stuff back. We’ve reached that age where we’re starting to collect again.
“We’re looking at the ‘90s, and the ‘80s, and saying, ‘Hey, I want my toys back. I want my clothes back. I want all that stuff.’
“We’ve become the next group of collectors.”
Regardless of which group you belong to, collectors are Maple City Vintage’s target audience.
Visit the store Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.