SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A man the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) alleged was responsible for a Sept. 2 stabbing outside the La Quinta Hotel has been arrested on a warrant for a murder in Atlanta, Ga.
Police in Springfield Mass., the primary residence of Harrison Ogbunize, 34, arrested Ogbunize on a warrant from Fulton County, Georgia, Thursday morning, according to reporting by Western Mass News.
Ogbunize is believed to be the individual responsible for stabbing an 18-year-old in the La Quinta parking lot, following an argument between the victim, Ogbunize, another man, and the victim's girlfriend.