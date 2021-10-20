ST. ALBANS — A 41-year-old man wanted on the suspicion of murder, Joseph Ferlazzo, was picked up at the St. Albans Maplefields Tuesday afternoon.
Vermont State Police had been on the lookout for Ferlazzo after he and his wife Emily Ferlazzo, 22, went missing Saturday in Bolton. He has since been charged with first-degree murder and is waiting to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Burlington.
Maj. Dan Trudeau said during a media conference that detectives at the St. Albans barracks had been inside the Maplefields convenience store to pick up lunch when they recognized Ferlazzo.
“[Detectives] just approached him and confirmed that’s who he was, asked him if he was willing to come back, and he was more than willing to come back,” Trudeau said.
After being apprehended, Joseph Ferlazzo told detectives that he had killed Emily Ferlazzo inside their camper bus in Bolton after traveling from their residence in New Hampshire on Saturday, according to a VSP news release.
The couple had converted the vehicle into a traveling and living space.
Police seized the camper van in St. Albans Tuesday morning on the property of a friend of Ferlazzo.
A subsequent search of the vehicle at the VSP St. Albans barracks uncovered evidence, including human remains, that aligned with Ferlazzo’s information.
To confirm the body’s identity, the remains will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Emily Ferlazzo had been reported missing by her family Monday evening after Joseph Ferlazzo told the family that she had gone missing. According to police reports, he had initially told the family they had an argument in the van, and she had disappeared when he returned from a trip to a convenience store in Bolton.
After receiving the report, the VSP immediately began an investigation that expanded from the Bolton area to include locations in Enosburg and St. Albans after Joseph Ferlazzo had been seen by a friend Monday night in the area.
The Vermont State Police investigation included members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Major Crime Unit, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit, and uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division. In addition, VSP is coordinating with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office, and police in New Hampshire.
