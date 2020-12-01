ST. ALBANS — A Winooski man is facing multiple charges after the St. Albans Police were alerted to a vehicle in a drive thru with an unconscious operator on Friday shortly after 6 p.m.
Responding officers woke Chad Paquette, 41, and, after reportedly observing signs of impairment, asked him to perform standard sobriety tests. He was taken into custody, cited for driving under the influence of drugs, and released.
Paquette's car was seized while officers obtained a search warrant. Once the warrant was issued, 20 grams of cocaine and four bags of heroin were found in the vehicle, according to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD).
Paquette was charged with possession of more than 2.5 grams of cocaine, a felony, and misdemeanor heroin possession. He was taken into custody on Tuesday morning and lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. He was to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.
