A Grand Isle man alerted authorities that a family member transferred an amount of money from his bank account without his permission.
Troopers were alerted of the incident July 4.
Troopers made contact with the family member in question at the Walmart in Saint Albans Town, where they found the individual using the transferred money to purchase items.
The individual was issued a citation to appear before the Grand Isle County District Court July 29 to face charges of Larceny, False Information to Law Enforcement and False Pretense.
