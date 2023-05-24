ST. ALBANS — After a man was hit by a vehicle on Main Street early Monday evening in St. Albans, two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
At around 6 p.m. May 22, police initially responded to a report of a vehicle on North Main Street hitting a 32-year-old man, who survived with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle fled the scene, and the man was transported to Northwestern Medical Center for further evaluation.
Later that evening, St. Albans Police later found the vehicle, and they arrested the driver, Ashley Bates, 27, of Alburgh, and the passenger, Adam Tatro, 32, also of Alburgh.
After being charged with leaving the scene of an accident, with bodily injury resulting, reckless endangerment and grossly negligent operation, Bates was sent to the Chittenden County Correctional Center.
Tarto was sent to Northwest State Correctional Facility on the charges of violation of conditions of release and impeding public officers.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and AMCARE assisted the St. Albans Police Department in the case.
More information is expected to be available later this afternoon following Bates’ and Tatros’ arraignments.
