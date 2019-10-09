ST. ALBANS — A St. Albans man is facing multiple charges following a 19-mile chase early Wednesday.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), Lendon Johnson, 54, failed to stop for officers who attempted to stop him near Georgia Shore Road at approximately 1:35 a.m.
Instead of stopping, Johnson fled with police in pursuit. His vehicle was ultimately stopped on Mill River Road when he drove over spike strips placed by police.
Johnson was taken into custody and held on $5,000 bail. He was charged with excessive speed, grossly negligent operation, and attempting to elude police in a grossly negligent manner.
He was found to have an active arrest warrant in Texas for assault on a family member.