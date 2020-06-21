COLCHESTER — Multiple police agencies took part in the Friday arrest of a Colchester man sought by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in connection with a runaway teen from Georgia.
According to a statement from FCSO, officers from the Colchester and Essex police departments and the Vermont State Police’s Northwest Unit for Special Investigations (NUSI) began searching for Jason Blow, 37, around 3:30 p.m.
He was located after a brief search in a truck at the intersection of Porter’s Point Road and Prim Road in Colchester. FCSO reports that when deputies attempted to apprehend Blow he sped away leading members of the four agencies in a high speed pursuit.
Blow turned down Macrae Road, then drove through a Dunkin Donuts parking lot before turning onto Prim road. The pursuit continued onto West Lakeshore Drive then Malletts Bay Avenue.
Winooski Police also joined the search at this point.
The pursuers lost track of Blow until FCSO deputies located Blow’s truck which had been abandoned in a swamp area. South Burlington Police Department’s K9 Unit and FCSO deputies located Blow in a densely wooded area between Senesac Road and Shipman’s Lane where he was taken into custody.
Blow received medical attention before being lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail,
FCSO did not report the charges against him.