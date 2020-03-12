ST. ALBANS — A man stopped on I-89 for having an unregistered and uninspected vehicle subsequently lead law enforcement in a high speed chase that ended on Messenger Street on Wednesday night.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD), officers stopped Jesse Partlow, 35, of Alburgh, at approximately 8:39 p.m. with the assistance of Vermont State Police. In addition to lacking registration and inspection, Partlow's vehicle was also uninsured.
The SAPD reports Partlow initially supplied a false name, but he was known to the officer who stopped him.
Partlow's license was suspended and there were two active warrants for his arrest.
While speaking with officers, Partlow shut the driver’s door, started the ignition, placed the vehicle in drive, and fled at a high rate of speed.
Partlow reportedly drove in excess of 100 mph on I-89 south then left the highway at Exit 19. He continued to drive at rates well above the posted limits in the town and city, according to the SAPD, committing multiple traffic violations in the process. The pursuit ended after more than 5.5 miles when Partlow pulled into a residence on Messenger Street and fled on foot into the backyard.
According to the SAPD, an officer located him trying to jump a fence and Partlow was taken into custody.
Partlow was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on the two warrants. He was also charged with attempting to elude police and providing false information to police, along with being issued multiple tickets for traffic violations.