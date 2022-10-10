SHELDON — A high-speed crash involving a cow has left one man dead in Sheldon.
Jason St. Pierre, 48, of Enosburgh, had been traveling west on Route 105 late Monday night when his vehicle, a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan, struck a cow on the roadway near the Abbey Restaurant.
Upon arriving at the scene at roughly 11 p.m., emergency medical services attempted CPR on St. Pierre, but he died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Vermont State Police.
Police reported no injuries for St. Pierre’s passenger, Cody Shepherd.
Preliminary investigations show that speed is being considered as a major factor of the crash. Sheperd, 30, advised police that St. Pierre’s vehicle was traveling over 100 miles per hour before striking the cow, which died as a result.
Anyone who witnessed the crash, is being asked to call the Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993 as the investigation continues.
According to VSP, police are looking for information related to the owner of the cow involved in the crash.
