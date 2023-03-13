ST. ALBANS — More than three months after receiving serious injuries from an in-cell altercation at Northwest State Correctional Facility, a former inmate, Jeffrey Hall, died last Friday, March 10.
Hall, 55, had been hospitalized at UVM Medical Center since December after allegedly suffering life-threatening injuries from a fight with Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, of South Burlington. The two men had occupied a cell together at the time.
Following the incident, Mafuta was charged with attempted murder.
To determine the exact cause and manner of Hall’s death, an autopsy will be performed at the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, and the information will be used by the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine if additional charges will be filed against Mafuta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.