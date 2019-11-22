FAIRFAX — A Swanton man has been charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful mischief following an incident on Route 104 here on Nov. 2.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, another driver in a truck attempted to pass Jon Trahan, 47, at around 3:45 p.m. Trahan reportedly told police he had refused to let the other driver back into the right-hand lane, even when he realized another car was coming.
Once the truck was able to get back into the proper lane, the driver stopped. During the argument which followed, Trahan reportedly broke the rear window of the vehicle with his hand.
Trahan is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Dec. 23 to answer the charges against him.