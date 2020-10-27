BERKSHIRE — A Randolph man has been charged with possession of firearms in violation of a court order, after Vermont State Police received a report from a Berkshire resident.
VSP reports that officers were alerted that Brian Ward, 31, was in illegal possession of firearms shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday.
Officers caught up with Ward in Enosburg, initiating a traffic stop on Route 105, according to VSP.
Firearms were located in the vehicle, police state, and Ward was cited for violation of conditions of release. He is scheduled to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on Dec. 8 to answer the charge.
