HIGHATE — A traffic stop on Nov. 1 led to possession charges for Dominic Tardif, 33, of Swanton.
According to the St. Albans Police Dept., Tardiff was stopped at 10:53 p.m. on Route 78 for a suspected registration violation. However, Tardif’s license to drive was criminally suspended.
He was taken into custody. While searching him officers found a prescription narcotic for which he did not allegedly have a prescription.
Tardif was processed and released with a court citation for charges of possession of a narcotic, providing false information to a law enforcement officer, and operating without a license.
He was also issued the following Vermont Civil Violation Complaints (tickets):
- Vehicle not registered
- Misuse of plates
- Vehicle not inspected
- Inspection sticker not assigned to vehicle
- Operating after suspension or revocation of license (civil)
- Failure to carry license certificate