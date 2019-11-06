HIGHATE — A traffic stop on Nov. 1 led to possession charges for Dominic Tardif, 33, of Swanton.

According to the St. Albans Police Dept., Tardiff was stopped at 10:53 p.m. on Route 78 for a suspected registration violation. However, Tardif’s license to drive was criminally suspended.

He was taken into custody. While searching him officers found a prescription narcotic for which he did not allegedly have a prescription.

Tardif was processed and released with a court citation for charges of possession of a narcotic, providing false information to a law enforcement officer, and operating without a license.

He was also issued the following Vermont Civil Violation Complaints (tickets):

  • Vehicle not registered
  • Misuse of plates
  • Vehicle not inspected
  • Inspection sticker not assigned to vehicle
  • Operating after suspension or revocation of license (civil)
  • Failure to carry license certificate