BERSKSHIRE — Scott Sheltra, of Newport, has been charged with a fourth driving under the influence offense and driving while license suspended.
Sheltra, 43, was reportedly stopped by Vermont State Police after officers received a report of a possibly intoxicated driver on Berkshire Center Road at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturda.
He was taken into custody, processed and issued a court citation for Monday.
