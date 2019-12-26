ST. ALBANS — A St. Albans man has been charge after allegedly driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in the car.
Patrick Marin, 44, was stopped by Vermont State Police on South Main Street at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24. for a motor vehicle.
Officers suspected he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Marin was subsequently charged with driving under the influence test refusal and cruelty to a child.
He was released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Jan. 13 to answer the charges.