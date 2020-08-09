GEORGIA — A Florida man with a history of driving under the influence was charged with that same offense on I-89 here Saturday.
According to Vermont State Police, Kip Scanlon, 58, of Dade City, Fla., was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. VSP state an investigation determined Scanlon was operating under the influence, although no indication of the evidence against him was given in the press release.
At the time of the stop, Scanlon's license to drive had been suspended as a result of previous convictions for driving under the influence.
Scanlon was taken into custody, processed and released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Sept. 15 to answer charges of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.