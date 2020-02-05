SOUTH BURLINGTON — A St. Albans man has been charged with providing false information to the police following a traffic stop on I-89 here Wednesday.
According to Vermont State Police, Shane Bergeron, 40, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped shortly after 2 a.m. for multiple moving violations.
VSP reports the trooper recognized Bergeron from previous encounters, but that he gave a false name when asked.
Bergeron was taken into custody and transported to the VSP barracks in Williston. VSP contacted the St. Albans Police Dept., which requested that Bergeron be cited in connection with an SAPD investigation.
The SAPD citation required Bergeron to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on March 10 to answer the false information charge.