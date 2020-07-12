ST. ALBANS — On Thursday, the St. Albans Police Department Street Crimes Unit located the male wanted in connection to an assault and robbery that occurred at Switchyard Mobil.
The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Mark Pratt of St. Albans. Pratt was taken into custody later brought to the Franklin County Superior Court for arraignment and was held without bail.
The incident took place on Wednesday night at 11:32 p.m. Pratt is accused of entering the store, assaulting a cashier and then leaving with several items he hadn’t paid for. The incident was captured on video camera prior to his arrest, the SAPD released multiple stills from the camera as part of their search.