RICHFORD — A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with helping migrants cross the international border near Richford.
Victor Francisco Lopez-Padilla, 35, of Trenton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in federal court after being charged with two counts of human smuggling of illegal migrants.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lopez-Padilla – allegedly working together with Montreal resident Simon Jacinto-Ramos – helped at least 23 migrants make the trip across a remote area of the border near Richford over a 15-month period stretching from April of 2022 to this past June.
The two men provided a route for migrants to follow and they tracked them via GPS to gauge their progress. Once the migrants reached the other side, they then arranged transportation to pick them up.
After catching four such groups with those plans, federal agents connected Lopez-Padilla and Jacinto-Ramos with the incidents by using phone data and witness interviews. Jacinto-Ramos has yet to be arrested, but Lopez-Padilla was picked up in Trenton on Aug. 1.
If convicted, Lopez-Padilla could be jailed for up to ten years, with at least three minimum.
As part of the federal press release, U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the efforts of United States Border Patrol. Homeland Security Investigations and New Jersey State Police were involved in apprehending Lopez-Padilla.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher is acting as the prosecution for Lopez-Padilla, as well as Jacinto-Ramos. Lopez-Padilla is represented by Devin McLaughlin.
