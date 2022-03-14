ST. ALBANS — After law enforcement rescued a victim who allegedly had been restrained and also beaten with a firearm, Arizona Cadieux, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint.
The St. Albans Police Department had been dispatched to St. Albans City on March 11 at 11:50 p.m. to respond to a report of a domestic assault. Further investigation found that Cadieux had "engaged in an assault involving a firearm while in a vehicle."
Cadieux was arrested and is being lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility.
The victim, who had fled to a nearby residence, was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center for treatment.
On Sunday, March 12, officers found several firearms belonging to Cadieux, which were subsequently seized, according to police reports.
No more information, such as the place of the assault, has been released by the St. Albans Police Department.
Cadieux is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, March 14, at 1 p.m. in Franklin County Criminal Court.
