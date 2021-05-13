ST. ALBANS CITY — A man currently held without bail for allegedly sexually assaulting a Richford teen is now being accused of inappropriately touching another girl.
Public defender Zachery Weight entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of 67-year-old Danny Randolph to a single count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court. The penalty for that charge is two to 15 years in prison, along with a fine of up to $5,000.
Randolph is currently being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility after pleading not guilty to charges of sexual assault, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and assault in March. He faces anywhere from three years to life imprisonment for the sexual assault charge, according to court records.
Following a request from Weight, Maley approved combining both cases so they could be heard together going forward. The two cases involve a family in Richford that Randolph was acquainted with, according to affidavits filed in both cases.
Initial charges
Randolph was arrested in March for allegedly inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl numerous times over the course of four years, as well as allegedly attempting to have sex with her against her will and assaulting her mother.
According to an affidavit filed in that case, the girl’s family and Randolph met when they lived in Florida, and Randolph allegedly touched the girl “five to 10 times” while they lived in that state. The girl was 11 at the time, according to court records.
The girl’s family then moved to Vermont in 2019, and Randolph moved to the state in September 2020, according to court records. Randolph began staying at the family’s Richford home, and allegedly began touching the girl again.
One night, according to the affidavit, when they were alone in one of the rooms, Randolph grabbed the girl’s hands, held her down on the bed and attempted to have sex with her. The girl said she was able to get away and shut herself in a bathroom until Randolph left, according to the affidavit.
Following the incident, Randolph allegedly threatened the girl not to say anything, according to the affidavit.
The girl’s parents told police they were unaware of the incidents, and advised that Randolph “likely engaged in these behaviors when they were not around,” according to the affidavit. The girl’s mother told police Randolph would help out at the house while she was at work.
In an interview with police, Randolph said he had done nothing inappropriate, and hadn’t “ever been anything other than a friend” to the girl.
However, family members described witnessing an argument in February in which Randolph allegedly held the girl’s mother up against the dryer in the house and pulled her hair while holding a forearm against her neck, according to the affidavit.
The latest charge
In late March, another girl, 13, told police Randolph “brushed up against and groped her” on several occasions between November 2020 and January 2021, according to the affidavit in the new case. The alleged incidents all occurred at the home of the 15-year-old girl from the earlier case in Richford.
The affidavit also states that Randolph made inappropriate comments on photos on the girl’s Facebook page, gave her more money than other children in the house on her birthday and would stare at her when she wore a bathing suit.
The second girl’s parents told police they were informed by the girl about a few incidences of Randolph’s behavior earlier in the month. The girl’s father told police he thought the incidents may have been accidental at first, but once he heard about the allegations against Randolph in the previous case, “his mindset has changed and now he thinks Dan’s actions were purposeful,” the affidavit states.
When interviewed in prison by police about the new allegations, Randolph denied ever doing anything inappropriate. He confirmed he wrote messages on the girl’s Facebook page, but said he only did so to make her feel better, according to the affidavit.
