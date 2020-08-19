ENOSBURGH — A local man has been charged with deliberately chasing a minor with his truck.
According to Vermont State Police, Stephen M. Rose, 61, of St. Albans, chased a minor with his truck at approximately 7 p.m, "nearly running him off the road and then punching him causing pain and injury."
VSP gave no indication of if the minor was also driving a vehicle or a bicycle. Nor did police provide any indication of the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Rose was taken into custody, cited for simple assault and careless and negligent operation, and released. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Oct. 5 to answer the charges.