ST. ALBANS — On Saturday, Sept. 12, life got a little brighter for Brady Adams.
Wishes turned reality as the 16-year-old from Franklin was granted his wish through the Make A Wish Foundation.
Family and friends of Adams, sporting smiles under their masks, joined members of the Champlain Valley Equipment team and Wish Granters Joe Larose and Elizabeth Roach to surprise Adams.
Adams, who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, received a 2021 Polaris Razor, a helmet, goggles, and a cooler.
“What Brady loves, more than anything, is spending time with his family and friends just hanging out and riding four-wheelers and side by sides or maple sugaring,” said Roach.
“This side by side will enable him to do this whenever he wants and will serve as a constant reminder that wishes do come true.”
Several local businesses stepped up to help grant Adam’s wish, including Champlain Valley Equipment along with the support of individual donors.
Adams’ family and his girlfriend were joined by Ryan Bryce, Dylan Wright, Hayden Wright, and Wyatt Boyce.
“I’ve never been part of something like this, so it’s pretty neat to be here,” said Wright.
“I’ve known Brady since his freshman year, and it’s nice to see him enjoy this,” said Bryce.
“He was pretty shocked,” said Boyce. “It was cool to be a part of this.”
Hayden Wright was familiar with the Make A Wish granting; his sister received a wish years before.
“It was great to be here, and I’ll most likely be riding with Brady,” said Wright.
Adriana Warren, a member of the Champlain Valley Equipment store in Middlebury, was present at the Wish granting.
“It’s an honor to be part of this, and I hope Brady enjoys every minute of it,” said Warren.
Brian Laberge of Champlain Valley Equipment worked with Make A Wish to make Adams’ wish come true.
“It’s a great thing that Make A Wish is doing here, and Joe and Elizabeth have been so easy to work with,” said Laberge.
“Joe told us what Brady wanted, and we told them we could do it. Congratulations to Brady, and thank you to Make A Wish. Being involved with this has been awesome.”
Adams’ wish was Roach’s 31st Wish granted.
Roach met Adams in February of 2020 to begin discussing what his true Wish would be.
“Wishes are medicine, and our job as Wish Granters is to meet with the child and the family and find out their true wish,” said Roach.
“It’s a wonderful process; it’s a lot of questions to get to that true wish.”
Funding for Make A Wish comes through donations, and Roach hopes stories like Adams’ will inspire generosity.
“If anyone can support make a wish in any way they can, it really helps a good cause, and kids like Brady benefit from it.”
Support from the local community is also essential to Wish granting. Roach thanked Champlain Valley Equipment for their help.
“CVE did a great job hosting us today and making this wish come true.”
Days like Saturday, when the child receives their wish, are extra special.
“There’s so much anticipation and excitement. We know we made a difference in their lives,” said Roach.
“It’s wonderful to see the smile in Brady’s eye; I know he was very surprised.
“Often the kids don’t feel like they deserve it, but it’s what we can do for them. They’ve got enough to go through. We want to bring them something positive to focus on.”