MONTPELIER — The Vermont Senate concurred in a voice vote Tuesday with House changes to S.15, a bill that will require ballots to be mailed to all Vermont voters in general elections moving forward. The policy was put in place as a one-time emergency measure in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic.
The bill will now go to Gov. Phil Scott, who suggested in his regularly scheduled press briefing Tuesday that he was likely to sign it into law.
In addition to making universally mailed ballots a permanent feature of all future general elections, the bill will allow voters to fix or “cure” a ballot if it has been deemed defective by a clerk after being submitted. A common defect is when a voter fails to sign the inner security envelope when returning a ballot.
“More than nine out of 10 Vermonters support making voting easier,” said Paul Burns, executive director of the Vermont Public Interest Research Group. “This legislation is one big step toward making Vermont the most voter friendly state in the nation. This is something we can all take pride in, especially given the voter suppression efforts underway in other states.”
A statewide poll conducted in February by the independent firm Lincoln Park Strategies found that 68% of Vermont voters want to keep vote-by-mail, while just 29% oppose it. Ninety-two percent of Vermonters said that it is important to make voting as easy as possible.
General election turnout among Vermont’s registered voters for the 2020 general election was 73%, with 280,455 ballots being cast absentee, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.
“When we make voting more accessible, more people vote. When we make voting more accessible, democracy better reflects the will of the people. Voting is one of the most sacred rights and responsibilities that we have,” said Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint. “From same day registration to early voting, our state has a strong track record of making it easier for people to vote. I'm proud that this legislature is contributing to that legacy by making mail-in voting the rule for general elections from now on. We have to do all we can to ensure that all eligible voters can easily cast their votes and have equal participation in the work of our state and our nation."
Secretary of State Jim Condos hailed passage of the bill in a statement Tuesday.
"We should be proud of our brave state. While others are working to make it harder to vote, in Vermont we are working to remove barriers to the ballot box for all eligible voters, while strengthening the security and integrity of the voting process," he said.
A total of $800,000 was proposed to be appropriated for the Secretary of State’s office for election-related expenses in fiscal year 2022, according to the House amendment. Half of those funds would come from the general fund, with the other half coming from the Secretary of State Service Fund or Help America Vote Act funds, according to the proposal.
