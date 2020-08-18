SWANTON — Organizations around the county have had to get creative with fundraising in COVID times, and MAHA is no exception.
This year the Missisquoi Ametuer Hockey Association will be hosting their fourth annual chicken barbecue to raise funds for the program.
MAHA's goal, to make hockey accessible by providing free equipment and scholarship opportunities for families, is realized through the generous support of the community.
While some hockey programs around the state have seen a decrease in numbers, MAHA has seen an increase. On average, MAHA welcomes 150 skaters each season.
This year's chicken barbecue will be catered by Cold Hollow Catering and will include half a chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, and a roll for $14.
MAHA opted to cater the meal this year to support a local business and to guarantee that the food would all be prepared and handled by a licensed caterer.
To keep person-to-person contact to a minimum, all meals are being purchased ahead of time online at www.mahahockey.org.
Please visit MAHA's Facebook page or website for full details on ordering and picking up orders.