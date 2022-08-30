ST. ALBANS — St. Albans is getting another new restaurant.
I Heart Mac & Cheese, a Florida-based fast-casual restaurant franchise, announced it will be opening a new spot in St. Albans this past week.
The exact location is still unknown as the restaurant business continues to secure a lease on its new location, but franchisee Robert Leonard is looking to open new restaurants in both St. Albans and Williston.
The two locations are expected to open in 2023.
“Vermont loves their comfort foods and I Heart Mac & Cheese will be the perfect fit,” Leonard stated in a press release. “We are thrilled to be opening the first I Heart Mac & Cheese in the state. We are excited to be part of the rapidly growing concept.”
I Heart Mac & Cheese specializes in custom macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Its menu also features quinoa, broccoli and cauliflower bowls as well as vegan and gluten-free options.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., the company was founded by CEO Steve Giordanella in 2016, and it’s been growing quickly since.
In 2021, the restaurant company signed 47 franchise agreements, and it expects to open its first locations in ten new states, including Vermont, in 2022. The restaurant company currently operates throughout the United States with major concentrations throughout the Midwest, the South and California.
“It’s always exciting for us when we get to open the first I Heart Mac & Cheese in the franchisee’s state,” Giordanella stated in a press release.“We love the fact that more people get to try I Heart Mac & Cheese in more states. Our food is for everyone, from those craving comfort food to vegan and keto dieters and everyone in between.”
More information on I Heart Mac & Cheese can be found at https://iheartmacandcheese.com/
