Rotary’s Lucky Ducks return for their fourth annual event to the Taylor Park Fountain this Saturday, Sept. 9.
The festivities begin at 9:30 am with our emcee Joe Halko, Director of Community Relations for NCSS and the Club’s President Elect. Our Mayor, Tim Smith will do the honors of selecting this year’s 15 Lucky Ducks from the historic Fountain winning various cash prizes.
We are thankful for all of our sponsors, community members and visitors that have adopted and purchased ducks this year that has resulted in a successful duck season.
This has become a major fundraiser for the Rotary Club that allows us to continue to invest in our community and support local charities. Being part of the Farmers Market has allowed us to bring more awareness of the Club and how it has worked within our community.
You do not have to be present to win but you can watch the event live. This year viewers will be able to access the event live either through the Northwest Access TV YouTube Channel or on Comcast Channel 1079.
The Rotary Club welcomes you to learn more about the Club by going to our website at stalbansrotaryclub.com, or our Facebook page called: Rotary Club of St. Albans, Vermont.
