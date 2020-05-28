BARRE — Scott Milne has decided to run for lieutenant governor.
Don Turner, the former House minority leader, is taking a pass.
Milne, 61, is president of Milne Travel, a travel business founded by his mother, Marion Milne, in the 1970’s. During his thirty-three years leading the company,
“As someone whose business was profoundly impacted by coronavirus, I know how difficult this time has been for so many Vermonters whose lives and livelihoods have been upended,” said Milne. “Now more than ever, we need more leaders in Montpelier who understand the challenge of running a small business, and creating and protecting good jobs. Governor Scott needs a partner, not an adversary, in the lieutenant governor’s office in order to move Vermont through our economic recovery and toward a more prosperous future.”
Milne most recently ran against Senator Patrick Leahy in 2016, receiving one third of the vote. He lost to incumbent Governor Peter Shumlin in 2014, but by 2,500 votes in a low turnout election.
Milne grew up on an old farm in Orange County, has two grown children, and lives in Windsor County today.
Turner, a former Republican member of the Vermont House and current Milton Town Manager, lost a race for the lieutenant governorship to Progressive Democrat David Zuckerman in 2018.
“I think I can make a difference, but I’m making a difference every day right here,” he said. “For now, I’m very happy working here.”
So far, Republicans Meg Hansen, Scott Milne and Dana Colson, Jr. are running to fill a seat being vacated by Zuckerman, who is running for governor.
On the Democratic side, Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, Debbie Ingram and Molly Gray will be competing in the August primary.
Thus far, only Chris Ericson has entered the race for the Progressives.