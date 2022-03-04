ST. ALBANS — Lieutenant governor candidate Patricia Preston made a few stops in St. Albans Monday, Feb. 28, to hear about Vermont’s issues firsthand from its voters.
She is one of at least four Democrats vying for the position.
Preston said she plans to use the office to elevate the voices of Vermont’s voters. To do so, she is looking to use her experience as the executive director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs to help legislators listen to what Vermonters need and eventually help lawmakers reach consensus on contentious issues.
“What I've been doing for the last decade in this state is traveling to every corner of it, meeting Vermonters and discussing its most pressing issues,” she said. “So I have a long standing history of diving into what issues look like for Vermonters and also what the successes are. And I think that the Lieutenant Governor's office is uniquely positioned to then elevate those voices.“
Vermont’s state constitution is vague on a lieutenant governor’s responsibilities outside of their duties of presiding over the Senate and filling in for the governor when the seat is vacant. Past lieutenant governors have largely used the office to advocate for particular initiatives and help voters be heard by state officials.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, for example, has hosted virtual classrooms to introduce students to statehouse operations and toured the state in 2021 for her “Recover Stronger” COVID-19 response initiative. Prior to her, former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman advocated for cannabis law reforms.
Preston said she toured three locations in St. Albans on Monday to hear from locals and highlight the three major initiatives she is looking to push forward. Those initiatives are advocating for climate action, helping to alleviate the state’s affordable housing crisis and strengthening Vermont’s rural communities.
“When I select those priorities, it’s based on a decade of hearing people talk about them,” she said.
On Monday, she visited the ReSource Construction Training Center, the Samaritan House and St. Albans Cooperative Creamery.
“I want to elevate the voices that care about climate action and building a green economy, which is actually one of the reasons we’re visiting ReSource today,” she said.
On the topic of housing, Preston highlighted the difficulty of younger generations crowded out of Vermont’s high-priced housing market, and on the state’s rural areas, she’d like to see rural communities become thriving centers of trade and community.
To find ways to help in those areas, Preston said she’d do what she had been doing as the executive director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs – conducting roundtables and getting different people together to talk through the issues.
She began working in that position in 2014 after earning a master’s degree in international education and working for a time in Tanzania and Guatemala. During her time as executive director, she helped the organization increase its revenue by 130%.
She is originally from Randolph Center in Orange County.
“When you ask the question about what does the lieutenant governor’s office look like to me or what would I do there, in a way it’s an extension of the work I’ve been doing for the last decade, but now I get to make a bigger impact with a bigger voice,” she said.
Preston kicked off her campaign the day after her visit to St. Albans. On Tuesday, March 1, the first day of Women’s History Month, she held an online event with over 100 attendees and speakers from across the state endorsing her.
In the Democratic primary, she is facing Rep. Charlie Kimbell (D-Woodstock), Kitty Toll and David Zuckerman, a former lieutenant governor. The current Republican candidate is Joe Benning.
