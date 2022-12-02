ST. ALBANS — Wait times for inpatient care at Northwestern Medical Center have ballooned, and interim CEO Jonathan Billings is asking for people to be patient.
Essentially, Vermont’s medical system just doesn’t have the capacity for the increased demand that began to affect hospitals across the state after 2020, and it will take some time before the statewide system can adjust accordingly, Billings said.
As a result, wait times for inpatient care have increased to one to two hours in some cases as physicians deal with an increased load.
“As folks head to their primary care office, we ask them to be patient with offices,” Billings said. “It may well be an hour or two hour wait depending on the situation. We apologize for that, but at some point, it’s just a math issue.”
There’s just too few beds, he said. Billings told the Messenger the emergency department is currently housing nine patients that don’t need emergency medical care, and there are 11 patients in inpatient care that need long-term care facilities.
Neither groups, however, have a place to go that can adequately serve them outside the hospital. This diminishes NMC’s capacity, especially when NMC needs it the most. Prior to the pandemic, Billings said NMC saw 18 to 22 people access inpatient services daily, but that number has almost doubled to 34 to 38 per day at a time when other departments are already full.
“That creates backlogs and delays, it means patients are being treated on stretchers in the emergency department – not an ideal situation at all,” Billings said.
As for the reasons behind the increased demand, Billings said there’s been a mix of factors adding up to the backlog.
Some patients delayed seeking out care during the pandemic, and now, they’re playing a sort of catchup to address their medical needs. The hospital is also serving an older population on average than it had in the past.
COVID-19 also plays a part, although not in the same ways it had during the pandemic when infected patients filled hospitals. At this point, the number of those testing positive for COVID-19 is more of a trickle than a stream, but all the pandemic protections still come into play.
When employees get sick, for example, they isolate and stay home, which adds further stress to the hospital system that’s already dealing with nursing shortages.
In the meantime, Billings estimated that it will probably be some months before wait times fall back down as the state deploys its resources to try to increase statewide inpatient capacity and remove some of the kinks in the current system.
NMC will also complete its new emergency department expansion near the end of 2023, thereby resolving some workflow issues and giving the hospital additional resources to treat infectious illnesses, such as specialized rooms that better control the circulation of potential airborne diseases.
The hospital is also working to help roll out additional LNA classes for high school students to help them get a quicker head start in the industry. Over time, that should help the hospital decrease its need for traveling nurses, which has only complicated the already complicated formula of providing medical care in a stressed system.
“In the fiscal year, we hit our budget projections on every line item except the traveler expense,” he said. “Because of that, we lost money last year.”
For now though, Billings said he appreciated the community’s patience and understanding as NMC works through these issues, and he gave hospital staff credit for working the long hours needed to keep the facility moving forward.
And if someone has emergency medical needs, he said they should still go to the hospital instead of trying “to ride it out.” For those with medical needs that don’t need immediate help, primary care physicians can still see someone on the same day, although it might take an extra hour or two.
“We’re in flu season,” Billings said. “This is a time for increased care needs and that will typically start to dissipate in February, but so much of this is a concern around placement around patients. That needs a different kind of solution, and that’s months away on a realistic basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.